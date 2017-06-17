Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: E.L – Mi Naa Bo Po

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

BBNZ Live recording artist, E.L finally bring to us the official music video to his 2016 smash hit single Mi Naa Bo Po.

The visuals was shot and directed by Phamous Philms.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post VIDEO: E.L – Mi Naa Bo Po appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.