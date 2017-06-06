VIDEO: Ebedoz – Turn x Turn

Ebedoz took us by tempest when he released EBEDOZ which created buzz around websites, TV stations and youtube, gaining press recognition from Canada, US, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Today, his music continues to be shaped by an array of musical genres including cultural Nigerian music, Afrobeat, Reggae, Highlife, Hiphop and Soul. Ebedoz admits his love for music and started to participate in international competitions, performing on international level festival which have given him opportunity to work with and share the stage with International Artists.

Ebedoz delivers the music video for “Turn x Turn” a track from ABUNADANCE EP.

