VIDEO: Emtee – Ghetto Hero

Ambitiouz Entertainment presents the official music video for Emtee’s single Ghetto Hero, released in April.

The video narrates the journey of Emtee from the street to stardom and it features his son Avery.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Video below:

The post VIDEO: Emtee – Ghetto Hero appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

