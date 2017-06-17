Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Emtee – Ghetto Hero

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Ambitiouz Entertainment presents the official music video for Emtee’s single Ghetto Hero, released in April.

The video narrates the journey of Emtee from the street to stardom and it features his son Avery.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Video below:

