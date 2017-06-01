VIDEO: Frank Edwards – Wetin You No Fit Do – Nigeria Today
|
VIDEO: Frank Edwards – Wetin You No Fit Do
Nigeria Today
Rocktown Kings Corner presents Frank Edwards in his newest worship number titled Wetin You No Fit Do? (What Can't You Do?). A heartfelt testimony of God's Omnipotence. The self-produced song helps brings us closer to the reality of the Love of Jesus …
