VIDEO: Frank Edwards – Wetin You No Fit Do – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

VIDEO: Frank Edwards – Wetin You No Fit Do
Nigeria Today
Rocktown Kings Corner presents Frank Edwards in his newest worship number titled Wetin You No Fit Do? (What Can't You Do?). A heartfelt testimony of God's Omnipotence. The self-produced song helps brings us closer to the reality of the Love of Jesus …

