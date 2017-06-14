Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: I Don’t Like Wahala In My Life – Wale Turner Talks Olamide Stealing His Song

Jun 14, 2017

Rapper Wale Turner, might just have come into his first song theft saga following claims/rumors, Olamide’s Lori Titi Yi from the album THE GLORY is similar to his hit record, NO. According to the rapper, who weighed in on the claims during an interview with Planet TV, he stated that although some similarities were brought …

