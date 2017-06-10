Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Jaga – By Myself

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Music

This is Hip Hop! Jaga comes with the video for the much-loved nostalgia filled retro Hip Hop track ‘By Myself’.

Shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria by Daze Images, on ‘By Myself’ Jaga oozes of confidence and drips of swag as he takes on the rap game with hot bars all by himself.

Since its release in March, ‘By Myself’ has received praise from fans and critics and gained radio airplay. The video does not disappoint and it will surely generate conversations in Hip Hop circles.

Watch ‘By Myself’

 

