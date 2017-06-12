VIDEO: JayLove – Pray

Here is the much anticipated video from the outstanding music producer /recording artist based in Enugu state.

Enjoy the video Directed By Keny Basil (@director_keny). Follow on Instagram: @jaylovebeatz twitter :- @jaylovemicheal.

DOWNLOAD VIDEO HERE

The post VIDEO: JayLove – Pray appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

