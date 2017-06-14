Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Koker – Wavy

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Koker releases the visuals to his new hit tune which he dubbed “Wavy”.

The song “Wavy” is the second release from Koker since Bokiniyen in January this year. “Wavy “was produced by Rhyme Bamz and co-produced by Reinhard. The visual was shot by Director Q.

Watch the crispy visuals below and share your thoughts.

