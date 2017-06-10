VIDEO: Leke Lee – Orimi
Nigeria’s fast rising rapper, Leke Lee is out with the visuals to his latest hit single, titled Orimi. The exciting video was shot in Lagos by creative music video director, MaskInx Media.
The post VIDEO: Leke Lee – Orimi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
