VIDEO: Lord Cornel ft. Zoro – Igbo Kwenu

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Cabinate Music talented recording artist, Lord Cornel has joined forces with Zoro to deliver this masterpiece titled “Igbo Kwenu”. The Visuals for the Track “Igbo Kwenu’ depicts very richly the Igbo Land Culture.

While Lord Cornel shows off his wonderful voice by singing in Igbo Language, Zoro also shows off his rap talent in the Igbo language.

The Video was directed by the ground-breaking Mex Films.

 

