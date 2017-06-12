Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: MKO Abiola’s Presidential Campaign Jingle For June 12, 1993 Elections

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

This is Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola’s  Presidential Campaign jingle for the for the June 12, 1993 election that was later annulled.

The video is trending online 24 years after for an obvious reason — Nigerians are still facing the same challenges listed there.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

MKO Abiola died July, 7th 1998 of a heart attack.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.