VIDEO: MzVee ft. Article Wan – We Run Dem

Lynx Entertainment recording music artiste MzVee releases the visual to one of the songs off her recently released album “DaaVee”. The song is titled We Run Dem, and which she features the solo hitmaker Article Wan.

The Video was shot and directed by XBills Ebenezer.

The post VIDEO: MzVee ft. Article Wan – We Run Dem appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

