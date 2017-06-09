VIDEO: Nasty C – UOK

off Nasty C’s “Bad Hair Extensions” album. Nasty C releases the much anticipated heart touching visuals to the tune ‘UOK’.

The heart touching song talks about his late mom, and finds him posted in the beach in Cape Town.

Directed By ‘Emilie Badenhorst’ & ‘@NaniChehore’. Edited by ‘@NaniChehore’ & ‘@Nasty_CSA’.

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Nasty C – UOK appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

