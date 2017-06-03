Pages Navigation Menu

Video of alleged bomb blast in Lagos false – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has allayed the fears of a bomb blast in Oshodi.

The State Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous- Cole in a statement said reports being circulated on social media in respect of the security situation at Mafoluku-Oshidi and environs is false.

” Oshodi is relatively calm and not “boiling as being erroneously peddled. It is mischief and callousness to put people in fear.

” Video footage being circulated to back the false information is that of the bomb incident around Banex Plaza, Abuja in 2014.

” The Lagos State Police Command avail this opportunity to re-assure members of the public that we will continue to work in partnership with the good people of
Lagos and other Security Agencies to ensure safety and security of life and properties,” Famous- Cole stated.

