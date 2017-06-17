Video: Okagbare’s blown out wig attracts 134, 000 views

Lovers of fashion fails have viewed Blessing Okagbare’s wardrobe malfunction over 134,00 times on social media since the incident happened during the Diamond League meeting in Oslo last Thursday night.

The Nigerian international had her hair piece blown off as she attempted a long jump. Okagbare landed in the sandpit and her wig fell behind. She grinned and sat still on the sandpit in a jump which was officially registered 6.21 metres. The officials had a good laugh as they raised the white flag to signify it was a good jump.

Okagbare however, brushed off the incident, she said it was always an accident waiting to happen.

“It’s something I’ve always joked about. I actually said that to my manager the other day, that one day the wig’ll fall off.

“When it happened, I laughed inside me. I have talked so much about it, and then it happened.

“That it has happened. What should I do? I was in the zone, I competed and had to focus on it. I picked it up and did not care. It is like it is, I can not control it.”

The post Video: Okagbare’s blown out wig attracts 134, 000 views appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

