Video: Olamide – Wavy Level

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

YBNL Boss, Olamide has dropped the highly anticipated video to his most recent single, “Wavy Level”. The track which was produced by Adey is a catch song, that promises to top your playlist. Wavy Level video on the other hand was shot and directed by the Famous Moe Musa. Check on it here

