VIDEO: Phizbarz – Phizbarz (Prod. by Tyce, Directed by Esiri)

Rebarz Nation pop star Phizbarz releases self-titled single and it is blazing. The performer who is know for his sleeper hits like “Banku Music”, “Dance” and the Mr. Eazi assisted “Teh Teh”; shines in this latest offering christened “Phizbarz”.

The poppy track is produced by Tyce, and it lands with a eye-popping visual directed by Esiri. Phizbarz is definitely the next big thing; follow him on social media via @phizbarz. Enjoy!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

