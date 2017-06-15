Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Poetic Ken – Tattoo

Dek Records Afrobeat and highlife sensation Poetic Ken delivers the visuals for yet another super tune titled “TATTOO”. After the huge buzz generated by his previously released single “NWATA” His new song “TATTOO”, a contemporary Afrobeat tune blends with the subtle elements of R/B oozing out an electrifying and inspiring sound, unique, melodious and expressing the purest love.

His style is quite different.The compelling rhythm, breathtaking lyrics and strong deep vocals make this song a must listen to.I think every wedding must play this song.I also think is cash in time for Poetic Ken. This visual for this Track Produced by fast rising producer Original Beatz was directed on the beautiful street of Lagos by Papiruex.

