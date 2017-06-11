Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Police officers celebrate arrest of billionaire kidnapper Evans

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, are very pleased with themselves after arresting high profile, billionaire kidnapper Evans in Lagos. A video has surfaced which shows the officers very excited and dancing to celebrate their win. Evans was arrested in his Magodo Estate around 1pm on Saturday by the IRT, headed by […]

The post VIDEO: Police officers celebrate arrest of billionaire kidnapper Evans appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.