VIDEO PREMIERE: Davido – Fall

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

back to basics, and Ready to top charts once more – Davido refueled on the stand with the visuals to his new Bang titled “Fall”.

Just a few hours ago he released his second single of the year – “Fall”and as usual he wastes no time in putting out the official video to accompany the single release and further popularise the tune.

In the Daps-directed visuals Davido can be seen posted up in a chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce donning a designer shirt, ensuing in argument with his onscreen lover before pulling over and falling in a trance.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch ‘Fall’ Official video – below:

Hello. Add your message here.