Video proof emerges that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has his father’s dazzling feet – Telegraph.co.uk

Video proof emerges that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has his father's dazzling feet
Video proof has emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has inherited his father's dazzling feet and ruthless eye for goal. The 6-year-old joined his dad on the Millennium Stadium pitch after Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to win back-to-back Champions League …
