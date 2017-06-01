Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Rapkid9ja – Based On Logistics

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Staying In A Lane That Can’t Be Touched Is Who We Call The Kid With A Masters In Branding, Rapkid9ja ClassicTunezMedia Management Presents To You Clean And Crisp Visuals To BASED ON LOGISTICS From Umuahia New Skool English & Pidgin Rapper Rapkid9ja. Money For The Boiz Crooner. His Currently Schooling At Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri Imo State.!!!!

Visualised by ItzCodesSpiceGOC, Audio Produced By Ace Producer DaveBeatz Art By Richard Graphics …!!!!

Get Connected With This Dude That Claims His Based On Logistics Is Better Dan Efe’s Own Twitter/IG @Rapkid9ja

