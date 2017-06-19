Video Replay In Soccer Sucks – Deadspin
|
Deadspin
|
Video Replay In Soccer Sucks
Deadspin
For most of the soccer world, this summer's Confederations Cup is the first time fans will have seen the sport's much ballyhooed instant replay system live and in action. And as anyone familiar with replay's fundamental epistemological shortcomings …
Time Needed For New Technology To Be Understood: Chile Coach Counsels
Confederations Cup 2017: VAR makes soccer more fair, but it hasn't made the sport better yet
Confederations Cup 2017: Here's all you need to know about 'video assistant referee' technology
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!