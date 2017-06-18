Video replay in spotlight as Chile edge Cameroon in Confederations Cup

Arturo Vidal’s late header helped Chile to a 2-0 win over Cameroon in their Confederations Cup Group B opener in Moscow on Sunday.

Chile dominated an entertaining, but goalless, first half as Eduardo Vargas saw his strike ruled out by the video assistant referee.

The Copa America champions had to wait until the 81st minute though to find a breakthrough, which was provided by a flying header from Bayern Munich midfielder Vidal, and Vargas added a second in added time.

The post Video replay in spotlight as Chile edge Cameroon in Confederations Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

