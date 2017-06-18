Pages Navigation Menu

Video replay in spotlight as Chile edge Cameroon in Confederations Cup

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Arturo Vidal’s late header helped Chile to a 2-0 win over Cameroon in their Confederations Cup Group B opener in Moscow on Sunday.

Chile’s midfielder Arturo Vidal (C) scores a header during the 2017 Confederations Cup group B football match between Cameroon and Chile at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Chile dominated an entertaining, but goalless, first half as Eduardo Vargas saw his strike ruled out by the video assistant referee.

The Copa America champions had to wait until the 81st minute though to find a breakthrough, which was provided by a flying header from Bayern Munich midfielder Vidal, and Vargas added a second in added time.

