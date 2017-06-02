VIDEO: Saxzy – Aisha

Born Odukwe Emeka, Saxzy like most other successful artists started from the church as an instrumentalist. He played the keyboard and the saxophone. He continue to shine as an instrumentalist until he met his label boss in 2015.

Currently signed to BWE, Saxzy is proud to unleash his debut project with the label. The single which is titled Aisha is produced by fast rising ilblaky and Saxzy delivers a soothing melody on this catchy tune.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

