VIDEO: ScoobyNero Ft. Maraza x Gigi Lamayne x MizDee x AB-Crazy – Washkalakunda (Remix)

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

A while Back ScoobyNero shared the single/Video “WASHKALAKUNDA” featuring Gigi Lamayne. He returns today with the remix, which features new verses from South Africa’s skillful MCs AB-Crazy, Maraza and MizDEE.

The remix pulls a complete tonal shift. With a decidedly DanceHall / Hip Hop Ginger.

Dope Black and White Visualz, Directed by SOS.

Watch and Enjoy!

