Video shows Tiger Woods performing 2 breath tests at jail – Stuff.co.nz
|
Stuff.co.nz
|
Video shows Tiger Woods performing 2 breath tests at jail
Stuff.co.nz
Jupiter Police Departmnet video shows Tiger Woods slurring as he provides his personal information to a police officer before taking a blood alcohol test. Video from a Florida jail shows a barefoot and handcuffed Tiger Woods performing two breath tests …
With his golfing days already numbered, can Tiger Woods get his act together?
Sympathy for Tiger Woods? Not here | Opinion
Dammy Krane vs Tiger Woods: Two mugshots, two different reactions
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!