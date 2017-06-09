‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 12 Spoilers: Plane Crash Survivor Wows Judges With Ed Sheeran Song – International Business Times

Pages Navigation Menu

'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Spoilers: Plane Crash Survivor Wows Judges With Ed Sheeran Song

'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Spoilers: Plane Crash Survivor Wows Judges With Ed Sheeran Song
A new contestant named Kechi Okwuchi will win the hearts of the judges and audiences in “America's Got Talent” Season 12 on Tuesday night. NBC just dropped a teaser for next week's episode, and it featured Kechi singing her own rendition of Ed …
Sosoliso plane crash survivor gets standing ovation on America's Got TalentDaily Trust
Aww! Sosoliso Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi Wows Simon Cowell and Others On America Got Talent (Video)Information Nigeria
VIDEO: Sosoliso air crash survivor gets standing ovation on 'America's Got Talent'TheCable
YNaija –The GenX Times
