VIDEO: Sossi – Give You

Emerging Nigerian Music Star; “SOSSI” is back with another jam titled ‘Give You’, a diary of a playboy. This upbeat house music, fused with a hint of funk and Afropop vibe, has an entertaining flare that is sure to get listeners grooving.

‘Give you’ is produced by Mickey Goom and mix & mastered by Angel Sounds Mix.

The visuals to the song was shot in Brooklyn, New York and directed by A1 Vision.

The visuals ends with the theme; “You can’t eat your cake and have it”

Check out the song and it’s amazing visuals below.

