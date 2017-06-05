VIDEO: Soti – Ekelebe

Effyzzie Music Group’s singer Soti comes through with a dance visual for her budding smash “Ekelebe”; which was released alongside “I Pray”.

The groovy number produced by Skelly Beats, gets a dance visual treatment starring the stunning act alongside seasoned dancers as they dance up a storm. “Ekelebe” is a Southern Nigerian slang which means “call police”.

Soti is set to premiere the official music video, for “Ekelebe” soon and it is rumoured to be directed by Paul Gambit.

The post VIDEO: Soti – Ekelebe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

