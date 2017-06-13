Video: Terry Tha Rapman Reveals His Love For BB Naija Housemate
Nigerian artiste, Terry Tha Rapman looks to have been harboring this for long but has finally spilled the beans. The artiste and veteran rapper recently revealed his love for the former Big Brother Naija housemate, Marvis Nkornwi. Speaking during an edition of TheNet’s ‘NetSecretQuestions’, the rapper made the shocking revelation which has set his fans…
The post Video: Terry Tha Rapman Reveals His Love For BB Naija Housemate appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!