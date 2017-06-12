VIDEO: Thabsie ft. Kid X – Cry

Finally, Here comes the visuals for Thabsie and Kid X’s latest single titled “Cry”

The song sort of contradicts with the happiness on Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe, but I guess that’s how life is. One moment you’re happy and the next you’re screaming at the world. I’m loving the quality, your girl looks smoking hot, X doesn’t look too shabby himself.

Video Below:

