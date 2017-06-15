Pages Navigation Menu

Video: This Is The Weirdest Place I’ve Had Sex – Skales Bares His Sexual Escapades

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Nigerian singer and Kaduna star, Skales has opened up more on himself in a recent interview granted to TheNet’s secret questions. The singer who came under attack from his fans a couple of weeks ago opened up on his sexual escapades, revealing the weirdest place he has ever had sex. Skales, born Raoul John Njeng-Njeng,…

Hello. Add your message here.