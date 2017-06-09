Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Toby Grey – Applaudissez

Grey Nation’s finest and camp leader “Toby Grey” releases the visuals to her trending french inspired hit number “Applaudissez” (Clap).

The Multi-talented artist “Toby Grey” whom recently concluded a tour around Francophone countries is gradually gaining recognition internationally and also taking the due spotlights.

With loads of international collaboration to be released soon, Toby Grey is set to release an E.P before the end of the year.

Applaudissez video was directed by Stanz Visualz.

