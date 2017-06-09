VIDEO: Toby Grey – Applaudissez

Grey Nation’s finest and camp leader “Toby Grey” releases the visuals to her trending french inspired hit number “Applaudissez” (Clap).

The Multi-talented artist “Toby Grey” whom recently concluded a tour around Francophone countries is gradually gaining recognition internationally and also taking the due spotlights.

With loads of international collaboration to be released soon, Toby Grey is set to release an E.P before the end of the year.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Applaudissez video was directed by Stanz Visualz.

The post VIDEO: Toby Grey – Applaudissez appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

