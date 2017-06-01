VIDEO: Tommy Tomad – Like Me (Orekelewa)

Tommy Tomad is a part of a duo called TFCLIQUE. TFCLIQUE is an R&B/Pop/Afrobeat music group that consists of two members, Tomiwa Adegboye and Sanjo Olajubu.

Although a relatively young group, they have been carving their place in music scene here, with their catchy tracks and soothing melodies. The duo decided to switch things up by releasing solo tracks aswel as duo projects for the culture.

Here is Tommy Tomad new release Like Me (orekelewa) Prod by Thabeatoracle, Co-Prod by Petermagnum, Video shot by Ovie.

The duo is currently working on a lot of materials which drops soon and also showcasing their art through live performances.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post VIDEO: Tommy Tomad – Like Me (Orekelewa) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

