VIDEO: Tosinger – African Nostalgia

TOSINGER, Atlanta based Afrosoul/folk/jazz singer has released a new visual, the latest video to African Nostalgia, a song from her debut album – Organically Singing Debut Album .

She says of the song – “As a diasporan artist, I particularly have a strong default passion and deep emotion towards the concept of our “roots” and inclination towards “home longing songs” and I have a lot of memories that guide me on this creative path, this is what also led to my songwriting and storytelling of the ‘African Nostalgia’ song.

Video below:

The post VIDEO: Tosinger – African Nostalgia appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

