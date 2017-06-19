Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Tosinger – African Nostalgia

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

TOSINGER, Atlanta based Afrosoul/folk/jazz singer has released a new visual, the latest video to African Nostalgia, a song from her debut album – Organically Singing Debut Album .

She says of the song – “As a diasporan artist, I particularly have a strong default passion and deep emotion towards the concept of our “roots” and inclination towards “home longing songs” and I have a lot of memories that guide me on this creative path, this is what also led to my songwriting and storytelling of the ‘African Nostalgia’ song.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Video below:

The post VIDEO: Tosinger – African Nostalgia appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.