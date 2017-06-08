Pages Navigation Menu

Video: UNILAG Girl Allegedly Steals MacBook, iPad, Wigs And Perfume From Popular School Hostel

A social media user took to his page on Twitter to share a video of a lady caught stealing in one of the University of Lagos hostels. According to the social media user, the lady was allegedly caught in possession of stolen items including an Apple iPad, wigs, perfumes and Macbook. The video footage shared…

The post Video: UNILAG Girl Allegedly Steals MacBook, iPad, Wigs And Perfume From Popular School Hostel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

