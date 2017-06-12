VIDEO: UPDF states position on Apaa clashes

VIDEO: UPDF states position on Apaa clashes

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces has refuted allegations that it is fueling the ongoing clashes in Amuru, northern Uganda. The UPDF say they are only helping police to stabilize the situation and should not be dragged into politics by local leaders.

