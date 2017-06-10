VIDEO: Watch Mr. Eazi and Dotman #XOFactor Freestyle on BBC Radio 1Xtra

As Mr. Eazi and Dotman commence their highly anticipated “Detty World Tour”, they were welcomed by BBC 1Xtra as they landed UK and they gave a sneak peek of their soon to be released single, XOFactor.

The UK tour started yesterday at Bristol.

