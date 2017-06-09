Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Watch Nigerians Having Their Say Ahead Super Eagles Vs Bafana Bafana In Uyo

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

super eagles

 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their matchday-one, Group E, of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium  Uyo on Saturday, June 10 2017, and  football-crazy Nigerians have been animated as you will see in this video. 

 

See an expectant Nigerian fans egging on  their team to beat Bafana and stay on course as regards earning a spot at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.  

 

Video brought to you by Completesportsnigeria.com, through the lens of Complete Sports Studios

Click here to watch:
https://youtu.be/ccqt4kYJiXY

