Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: We Are About To Break A World Record With Rap – Vector Brags

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ace rapper Vector, has revealed that he alongside two other rappers are about to break a world record with rap. Speaking with Planet TV, the KING KONG crooner, revealed that himself alongside Yung6ix, are already making plans on how to break a world record with rap, a record of 13hours. In his words: We are …

The post VIDEO: We Are About To Break A World Record With Rap – Vector Brags appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.