VIDEO: Wizkid appears in commercial for #BET

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, has been featured among the cast for a Black Entertainment Television (BET) commercial. The tv commercial which features the Nigerian Music star and ‘Come Closer’ crooner as himself, was been hounded by a fan when his true identity was discovered and…

The post VIDEO: Wizkid appears in commercial for #BET appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

