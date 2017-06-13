Pages Navigation Menu

Video/Photos: Indigenes Of Abuja Go Nude To Protest Marginalization, Threaten Residents

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Gbagyi (Gwari) People today stripped totally naked to protest an alleged marginalization and neglect by the FederalGovernment in Abuja.

Some of them were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions; threatening to send  FCT Abuja residents out of their hometown.

