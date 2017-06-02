Vietnam busts drug ring, confiscates $8.8m worth of recreational drugs

Vietnam has busted the country’s largest ever drug ring, state media reported on Friday, and confiscated 8.8 million dollars worth of the recreational drug crystal Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA), popularly known as ecstasy. “Over 20 people were detained in raids on 13 drug labs on Thursday by Ho Chi Minh City police,’’ the Vietnam News Agency…

The post Vietnam busts drug ring, confiscates $8.8m worth of recreational drugs appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

