Vincent Janssen Says His Tottenham Future Is Undecided

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Vincent Janssen says his future at Tottenham will be decided after his post-season holiday, but he wants more playing time.

“I initially found it difficult with my role as a substitute, sometimes sitting in the stands at Spurs, but I learned to deal with it,” he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

“As a young player I had to compete with Harry Kane – the top scorer of the Premier League – arguably the toughest league in the world, and a striker who is performing remains in the team.

“That [my future] is a matter for after the holidays. I want the prospect of more playing time, but otherwise I’m now better keeping my mouth shut. I cannot say anything about that [a return to the Eredivisie] either. I keep all options open.”

The post Vincent Janssen Says His Tottenham Future Is Undecided appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

