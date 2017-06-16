Viola Graham-Douglas becomes Guinness corporate relations director
Guinness Nigeria plc has announced the appointment of Viola Graham-Douglas as its corporate relations director, effective June 1, 2017. Graham-Douglas started her career in the banking industry in Nigeria and worked in varied roles with reputable banks. She joined Lafarge Africa Plc as treasury manager, and subsequently became the company secretary/head of corporate services before…
