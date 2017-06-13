Viral Robbery Video: Hero Policemen to Receive Post-Humous Promotion

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike has said that the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has approved post-humous promotion of Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko and his colleague Sergeant Sunday Agbo, who died during a shootout with armed robbers at a bank in Owerri last February. Sergeant Iboko’s exploits and bravery are documented in […]

