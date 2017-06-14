Congressman Steve Scalise, Three Others Shot at Alexandria, Virginia, Baseball Field – NBCNews.com
Congressman Steve Scalise, Three Others Shot at Alexandria, Virginia, Baseball Field
WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among at least four people wounded Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice at an Alexandria, Virginia, park. The Republican lawmaker was …
Steve Scalise: Republican House whip shot and wounded
GOP baseball shooting: Lawmaker Steve Scalise wounded, one person in custody
Steve Scalise: Who is the House Majority Whip shot in Virginia baseball field attack?
