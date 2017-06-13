Visa and FIFA are making the Confederations Cup a cashless experience

Visa announced a partnership with FIFA that will see the company making all official Confederations Cup stadiums cashless-enabled — so you can leave your wallet at home if you’re heading to a game.

The post Visa and FIFA are making the Confederations Cup a cashless experience appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

